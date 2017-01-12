CS declares election plan

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam has indicated her intention to run in the upcoming Chief Executive election, having tendered her resignation.

Announcing her decision today, Mrs Lam said she has asked the Chief Executive to seek the Central Government’s approval for her resignation under Basic Law Article 48(5).

"If my resignation is approved by the Central People’s Government, I intend to prepare to contest in the upcoming Chief Executive election."

Mrs Lam thanked the current and former Chief Executives for their support, along with Politically Appointed Officials, civil servants, Legislative and District Councillors, professional institutions, non-government organisations and those serving on government boards and committees.

"It has been an honour and privilege to have served the people of Hong Kong for over 36 years."

She said she will announce her next course of action if her resignation is approved.