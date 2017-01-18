Work together for a brighter future

none

Chief Executive CY Leung

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the Motherland.

Over the past two decades, our country has made remarkable achievements, playing an increasingly important role in international affairs. Under the arrangement of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong has benefited from the strength of "one country" and the convenience of "two systems".

With the rapid growth in the Mainland and the favourable initiatives offered by our country, the current-term Government and the Hong Kong community shall make good use of the unique dual advantages of "one country, two systems", leverage our economic development for improving people's livelihood, and at the same time contribute to our country's development.

Hong Kong an inalienable part of China

As we benefit from the opportunities brought by the development of our country and the national policies in our favour, we must clearly recognise that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of our country.

This is both a legal fact and an internationally recognised political reality, leaving no room whatsoever for Hong Kong to become independent or separate from the Motherland in any manner.

The high degree of autonomy that Hong Kong enjoys shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Basic Law. The autonomy is not absolute or arbitrary. Nor can it take any other form or be exercised to any other degree.

Amidst international relations of great complexity, it is the obligation of each and every Hong Kong citizen to safeguard our country's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Current policies to continue

The current-term Government will continue to implement "one country, two systems" strictly in accordance with the Basic Law, uphold Hong Kong's core values, including human rights, liberty, democracy, the rule of law and integrity, and build a stable and harmonious society.

This last Policy Address in my term of office reviews the achievements of the current-term Government and reports the preparations I have made for the medium and long-term development of Hong Kong.

Five years ago, I said that we should "rise to the challenges ahead". The phrase epitomises not only my aspiration at that time, but also what we Hong Kong people have experienced in the course of building this place that we call home. "Challenges" speaks of our understanding of the problems, and "rise" embodies our determination and action.

Five years ago, I put forward a holistic and concrete Election Manifesto. Throughout these five years, I published a work report every year to update the public on the progress of implementing the Manifesto.

Gratitude to all

Today, all commitments in my Election Manifesto have basically been implemented. I would like to extend my gratitude to all politically appointed officials and civil servants for their dedication.

My thanks also go to the Executive Council, the LegCo, the statutory bodies as well as members of the public for your support and co-operation.

The front and back covers of this year's Policy Address feature photos of Victoria Harbour. Magnificent at day and radiant at night, the view of Victoria Harbour symbolises the achievements due to the endeavours of generations of pragmatic and enterprising Hong Kong people.

A rosy future

Hong Kong is a blessed land. We must cherish the blessing and treasure our hard-earned achievements, advantages and cross-strata harmony. We must also value our opportunities and waste no time. Let us work with one heart and one vision to create a promising future.

Building on our previous success to strive for an even better future, we, Hong Kong people of this generation, shoulder an important and epic responsibility.

In the coming half year, I and the HKSAR Government will continue to work with full dedication for the overall long-term interests of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is my home. With my great affection and commitment for this place, I shall continue to join hands with all seven million Hong Kong people to make contributions to Hong Kong and our country.

Chief Executive CY Leung made these remarks in his 2017 Policy Address on January 18.