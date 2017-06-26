CS opens Museum Summit

Museum musings: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung opens the Museum Summit - Museums in a New Era event.

Museum musings: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung opens the Museum Summit - Museums in a New Era event.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has opened the Museum Summit - Museums in a New Era event, which assembles 20 leading figures from world-renowned institutions.

Hong Kong is hosting the two-day international event for the first time. Experts will share their insight and visions on the changing museum industry.

Officiating at the opening ceremony at the Convention & Exhibition Centre today, Mr Cheung said Hong Kong has been promoting the development of a vibrant and colourful culture in the region.

He said there are more than 70 museums in Hong Kong, with about half of them run by the Government.

"Our private and public museums aspire to connect our visitors with the rich cultural legacy in the areas of art, history, and science and have been making encouraging progress," he said.

The summit is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department in association with Beijing's Palace Museum.

It is a highlight programme of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Click here for details.