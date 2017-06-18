More anniversary activities this week

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will stage a planning exhibition, a museum festival and a lantern display in coming days to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its establishment.

The "Hong Kong ∞ Impression" exhibition, to be held from June 20 to November 30 at City Gallery, Edinburgh Place, will showcase the city’s planning and infrastructure developments over the past 20 years and look ahead to its future.

Exhibition details and registration for related activities will be uploaded to the event website tomorrow. Call 3102 1242 for enquiries.

Muse Fest HK 2017 will be held from June 24 to July 9 providing 100 programmes and activities that cover culture, film, science, archaeology and conservation at 23 museums and related offices of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department.

Enrolment is required for some of the programmes. Visit the Muse Fest website for details.

Another celebration activity will see the display of giant traditional lanterns at a launch ceremony on June 25 from 4pm to 7pm in the Chater Road Pedestrian Zone. Free workshops will be held that day with admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

The display will run at Statue Square until July 25. For enquiries call 3105 3472.

There will also be carnivals next weekend in various districts with free admission. Click here for details.