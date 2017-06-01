CS opens mummy exhibition

Exploring Egypt: The mummy of Nestawedjat is one of the highlights of the Eternal Life - Exploring Ancient Egypt exhibition.

Exploring Egypt: The mummy of Nestawedjat is one of the highlights of the Eternal Life - Exploring Ancient Egypt exhibition.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung opened the Eternal Life - Exploring Ancient Egypt exhibition at the Science Museum today.

Opening to the public tomorrow, it features six Egyptian mummies up to 3,000 years old and 200 other invaluable objects from the British Museum.

Mr Cheung said: "The exhibition crosses the boundaries between art, history, culture and science. Visitors will not only appreciate the rich culture of the Egyptian civilisation, but also recognise the pivotal role played by science and technology in the journey of discovery and innovation."

He said he hopes the exhibition encourages young people to be inquisitive and inspires their interest in learning science, technology and history.

The exhibition demonstrates how archaeologists use the latest scanning technology to tell the age and gender of mummified bodies, and to learn about their dietary habits and state of health, the mummification process and religious practices without unwrapping them.

It is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It will run until October 18.

Click here for details.