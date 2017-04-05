Kids' science gallery to open

The Science Museum’s new Children’s Gallery will open on April 7.

Its 10 major exhibits were made by Universcience in France.

They were carefully developed with advice from educators and other professionals, in collaboration with various artists who helped to enhance the aesthetic appeal and educational value of the exhibits.

They have been designed for two groups of children - those aged two to seven, and those aged five to 12 - based on their physical, intellectual and emotional development.

Highlight exhibits include the Big Kids' Worksite, the Time Tower and the Hidden Animals.

The exhibits encourage children not only to use their imagination, but to work together to accomplish missions.

The Children’s Gallery will be open all year round.

A special exhibition entitled Miffy & the Ocean will launch the same day and will run until October 11.

Through a group of interactive exhibits and video programmes, the exhibition will provide a unique and fun learning experience for children, and raise their awareness on protecting the oceans.