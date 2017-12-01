Student safety to be enhanced

The Education Bureau will strengthen the monitoring and reporting system in schools to enhance student safety following a Hong Kong hurdler's claim she was sexually assaulted as a teenager.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today expressed concern over the alleged incident, saying schools have access to sex offender records to scrutinise job candidates.

He said the current monitoring and reporting system in schools works but needs to be strengthened.

"I think by and large, our system works. But there are always isolated cases. They are individual cases.

"What we will do is we have to strengthen our system in the sense that all those involved in the system have to pay more attention to potential cases, and we have to try our best to stop these from happening."