Police to follow up on abuse claim

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has contacted Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo about a sexual abuse claim by Hong Kong hurdler Vera Lui.

Speaking to the media today, Mrs Lam said Police will handle the case but Miss Lui must make a report to facilitate investigations.

The athlete posted a message on her Facebook page saying she was assaulted by a coach when she was a teenager.

Mrs Lam said she felt sorry about the incident, and hopes Miss Lui's courageous move will encourage people with similar experiences to speak out so the authorities can follow up.

Police treat sexual abuse cases seriously but need information from the victims, Mrs Lam added.