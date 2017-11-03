Kevin Yeung tours SSPo

School snap: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (second row, second right) joins Nam Wah Catholic Secondary School staff and students for a photo.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited Sham Shui Po today to learn more about school support services for newly arrived children from the Mainland, and meet members of the District Council and the District Fight Crime Committee.

Mr Yeung toured Nam Wah Catholic Secondary School to observe student activities. He also met the school's supervisor, managers, principal, teachers, parents and students, and listened to their views on teaching and learning.

The school has admitted many newly arrived children and provides them with special support to help them get familiar with the school and the community.

It also runs the School-based After-school Learning & Support Programme to support students in need.

Mr Yeung then met Sham Shui Po District Councillors and District Fight Crime Committee members.

They discussed education, law and order, and other community issues.