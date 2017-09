The hotline and email address set up for students awaiting visas for studying in the UK will cease running after midnight on September 24, due to the fall in the number of enquiries, the Government announced today.

Applicants who thereafter have enquiries about their applications can contact the relevant authority direct.

The 3142 2522 enquiry hotline and the email address, set up at 3pm on September 5, have received 1,896 and 797 enquiries.