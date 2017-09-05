UK study visa hotline set up

The Government has set up a dedicated hotline and an email address for students awaiting their UK study visas.

Students and parents can call 3142 2522 or download a form from this website from 3pm today and email it to ukstudentvisa@1823.gov.hk.

The Government will forward their cases to the British Consulate-General for expeditious follow-up.

The Government said it has urged the British Consulate-General to prioritise these visa applications to minimise disruption to the students' education, adding it will closely monitor the situation.