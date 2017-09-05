Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

UK study visa hotline set up

September 05, 2017

The Government has set up a dedicated hotline and an email address for students awaiting their UK study visas.

 

Students and parents can call 3142 2522 or download a form from this website from 3pm today and email it to ukstudentvisa@1823.gov.hk.

 

The Government will forward their cases to the British Consulate-General for expeditious follow-up.

 

The Government said it has urged the British Consulate-General to prioritise these visa applications to minimise disruption to the students' education, adding it will closely monitor the situation.



Top
DATA.GOV.HK