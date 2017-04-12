Occupational safety campaign launched

The Labour Department launched a campaign to enhance occupational safety at the Construction Industry High-risk-work Safety Summit today.

The summit was co-organised by the Occupational Safety & Health Council, the Development Bureau and the Construction Industry Council.

Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan said 11 workers died in industrial accidents in 2017, and seven of whom worked in the construction industry.

"The Labour Department is highly concerned about the situation.

"Over the past two weeks, the department has conducted a special law enforcement exercise, paying particular attention to high-risk operations like scaffolding work."

Mr Chan added the department carried out 1,756 inspections, issued 197 work suspension and improvement notices, and initiated 132 prosecutions.

The campaign includes the launch of a safety helmet sponsorship scheme by the department and the Occupational Safety & Health Council to promote the proper use of safety equipment.

The department will also improve the Mandatory Basic Safety Training Course for the construction sector by introducing more interactive elements to boost workers’ occupational safety awareness.