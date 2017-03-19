Construction industry safety prioritised

Safety drill: Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan says a special operation will be launched against the violation of work-at-height safety requirements in the construction industry.

The Labour Department will launch a special operation against the violation of work-at-height safety requirements in the construction industry.

At the presentation ceremony and fun day of the Construction Industry Safety Award Scheme today, Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan said special attention will be paid to high-risk processes such as scaffolding work.

Mr Chan said he is highly concerned about the recent spate of fatal industrial accidents and pledged a full investigation of the causes.

There have been 10 workplace fatalities so far this year, five of which involved workers falling from a height.

However, he noted the marked improvement of occupational safety in the construction industry last year. The industrial accident rate per 1,000 workers dropped to 34.8 in the first three quarters, from 39.6 in the same period in 2015.

The department will continue to work with stakeholders to improve safety measures and step up promotion and education about the issue, he added.

The safety award scheme raises safety and health awareness within the construction industry and recognises participants’ positive performance in this regard.