Over-drilling of students eased

The over-drilling of students problem has eased a lot in the last two years thanks to schools and parents working together to improve the situation.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng made the statement today, telling the media that following a memorandum issued by the Education Bureau in 2015 most schools put in place a transparent homework policy to ensure all assignments were meaningful in terms of teaching and learning.

"If there are continuous problems of over-drilling, I will highly recommend parents talk to principals and the Education Bureau. Our colleagues at the regional level will definitely follow up [when] contacted," he said.