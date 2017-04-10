Press here to Skip to the main content
Over-drilling of students eased

April 10, 2017

The over-drilling of students problem has eased a lot in the last two years thanks to schools and parents working together to improve the situation.

 

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng made the statement today, telling the media that following a memorandum issued by the Education Bureau in 2015 most schools put in place a transparent homework policy to ensure all assignments were meaningful in terms of teaching and learning.

 

"If there are continuous problems of over-drilling, I will highly recommend parents talk to principals and the Education Bureau. Our colleagues at the regional level will definitely follow up [when] contacted," he said.



