500 schools to join new test plan

Five-hundred schools will join the Basic Competency Assessment Research Study (BCA) this year.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng told the media today a tryout study was conducted last year and it will be extended to all primary schools this year.

He said the study helped enhance the arrangements for the Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA), with improvements to assessment question design. No drilling is necessary.

The BCA is not a resumption of the previous TSA, he said, adding it will promote quality education.