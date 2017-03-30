Press here to Skip to the main content
500 schools to join new test plan

March 30, 2017

Five-hundred schools will join the Basic Competency Assessment Research Study (BCA) this year.

 

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng told the media today a tryout study was conducted last year and it will be extended to all primary schools this year.

 

He said the study helped enhance the arrangements for the Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA), with improvements to assessment question design. No drilling is necessary.

 

The BCA is not a resumption of the previous TSA, he said, adding it will promote quality education.



