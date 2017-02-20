Thai student scholarship set

Thai scholarship: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng (second left) meets Thai Minister of Education Teerakiat Jareonsettasin (right) in Bangkok.

Thai scholarship: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng (second left) meets Thai Minister of Education Teerakiat Jareonsettasin (right) in Bangkok.

The Hong Kong Scholarship for "Belt & Road" Students (Thailand) will launch in the 2017-18 academic year to entice outstanding students to pursue undergraduate studies in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng announced the scheme after meeting Thai Minister of Education Teerakiat Jareonsettasin in Bangkok today.

Mr Ng said the scheme's launch is a significant milestone since the signing of the memorandum of understanding on education co-operation between the Hong Kong and Thai governments last month.

"It can further internationalise and diversify the Hong Kong higher education sector and enrich our pool of human capital with talent with global vision and international networks. At the same time, the scholarship awardees can act as ambassadors to strengthen exchange and people-to-people bonds between Hong Kong and Thailand."

Supported by donations from the Hong Kong China Chamber of Commerce Chairman Chan King-wai and Hong Kong King Wai Group Company, up to 10 scholarships will be offered to Thai students enrolled in undergraduate programmes of publicly funded institutions in Hong Kong.

Awardees will receive a scholarship of up to $120,000 per year to cover tuition fees. Financially needy awardees will be provided with a bursary of $50,000 per year.

Details of the new scholarship scheme are available on the Study in Hong Kong website.