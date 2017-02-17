TDC chairman reappointed

Chief Executive CY Leung has reappointed Vincent Lo as Trade Development Council Chairman for two years from June 1, the Government announced today.

Mr Leung said Mr Lo is an excellent ambassador for Hong Kong, noting that under his leadership the council has done an excellent job of promoting the city's trade and enhancing its business profile on the Mainland and overseas.

The body has also successfully helped Hong Kong enterprises explore new business opportunities on the Mainland and in other emerging markets, particularly those along the Belt & Road, he added.

"The reappointment of Mr Lo as Chairman of the Trade Development Council will ensure the necessary continuity and smooth implementation of the various initiatives in the coming two years."

He also reappointed member Edith Law whose two-year term will take effect on May 1.