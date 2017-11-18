John Lee visits Wan Chai

Support service: Secretary for Security John Lee (right) meets users of the HOPE Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities in Wan Chai.

Secretary for Security John Lee visited Wan Chai today to learn more about the lives of local people and the development of the district.

He visited the HOPE Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities run by the International Social Service Hong Kong Branch.

He was briefed on its services and spoke with its users to learn more about their daily lives.

The centre offers various support services for ethnic minorities, including language training, computer classes, lessons for children and youth activities.

It also works with schools, community groups and religious organisations in reaching out to ethnic minority communities.

Mr Lee later met Wan Chai District Councillors to discuss the law and order situation.

He then officiated at an anti-crime carnival in Victoria Park, which is one of the activities being held in celebration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.