Police chief vows duty commitment

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said today he is saddened by the recent court case that saw seven Police officers jailed, but the Police will remain committed to maintaining the law and order of Hong Kong.

He made the comment after attending the passing-out parade at the Police College, saying the court case is a serious and unprecedented incident.

“I and my officers are very sad about the whole incident. The case did affect the whole of the force, but I myself and my colleagues will remain steadfast in our duties and committed to maintaining the law and order of Hong Kong,” he said.

Mr Lo said he will not tolerate and condone any offences committed by the Police, but called on the public to understand the incident’s exceptional background.

The Occupy movement last 79 days. The officers had to work long hours due to insufficient manpower and they were under tremendous pressure at the time, he added.

He said he will support the concerned officers in the case and their family members.