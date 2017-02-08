Prison facility upgraded

Prison performance: Commissioner of Correctional Services Yau Chi-chiu (centre) meets the media to deliver his year-end review.

Prison performance: Commissioner of Correctional Services Yau Chi-chiu (centre) meets the media to deliver his year-end review.

A revamped building in Tai Lam Centre for Women opened last month to alleviate the overcrowding problem of high-security-risk women in custody.

Commissioner of Correctional Services Yau Chi-chiu discussed the new building's features at his year-end review press conference today.

Apart from improvements to its support facilities, the building now provides 128 additional penal places to reduce overcrowding.

Mr Yau said there were more than 20,000 new admissions of sentenced persons or remands under the Correctional Services Department last year, up 2.9% on 2015.

The average daily penal population at correctional facilities was about 8,500.

Mr Yau said the department implements diversified and appropriate rehabilitation programmes to help those in custody equip themselves and start a new life after release.

New courses, including those on waterproofing, floriculture and coffee house operations, were organised last year.

This year, foundation certificate courses in plumbing and pet sitting will be introduced.

He noted that despite the continuous decline of the overall crime rate, the average daily penal population at correctional facilities was 8,546 last year, up 1.6% on 2015.

The average occupancy rate was 77%.

Mr Yau added it is the 35th anniversary of renaming the Prisons Department the Correctional Services Department.

To mark the occasion, the department will organise a wide range of activities to showcase the development of correctional work and its contributions to an inclusive and sustainable society.