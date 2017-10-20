Housing plan to be finalised

The Government has no firm plan yet to develop housing at Tai Lam Country Park.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong made the statement to the media today, saying the Government's housing plan will depend on the outcome of a study to be conducted by the Housing Society next year.

"At the end of the day, we have to balance ecological and environmental concerns with the society's need for more public housing, and in this particular case, elderly housing.

"We also have to consider whether any adverse environmental or ecological impact, if any, can be mitigated suitably.

"So a lot still hangs in the air, but we will look at the study outcome objectively and fairly."

The study will last for more than a year, and the Housing Society will engage the public when conducting it, he added.