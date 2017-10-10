Housing possible for brownfield sites

The Task Force on Land Supply discussed at its meeting today options for the better use of Hong Kong's brownfield sites, including releasing them for housing.

Its Chairman Stanley Wong told the media four major blocks of concentrated brownfields in north Fanling, north Kwu Tung, Hung Shui Kiu and south of Yuen Long have been identified for this purpose.

The blocks occupy 540 hectares out of Hong Kong's 1,300 hectares of brownfield.

He said: "I think the major challenge (is) there are economic contributions on these brownfields with a multiple number of brownfield operators operating on a day-to-day basis. There are certain employments attached to all these brownfield operators.

"One of the studies (being) undertaken at the moment is in Hung Shui Kiu, and that is to consolidate 190 hectares of brownfield into an area of about 24 hectares for multi-storey buildings, as well as 37 hectares of land reserved for logistics business."

Mr Wong said it was decided at the meeting to form two sub-groups to facilitate public consultations. One will form a consultation strategy and the other will compile opinions into a report.

The consultation will be done from March to July next year and the report will be submitted to the Government in November.