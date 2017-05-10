Cheung Sha Wan site sold

The tender for a non-industrial site in Cheung Sha Wan has been awarded on a 50-year land grant for $4.0288 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6582 on Lai Chi Kok Road near Cheung Shun Street was awarded to Good Sense Development, a subsidiary of New World Development.

It has a site area of 4,171 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes excluding residential, godown and petrol station.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 30,031 and 50,052 sq m.