Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Cheung Sha Wan site sold

May 10, 2017

The tender for a non-industrial site in Cheung Sha Wan has been awarded on a 50-year land grant for $4.0288 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

 

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6582 on Lai Chi Kok Road near Cheung Shun Street was awarded to Good Sense Development, a subsidiary of New World Development.

 

It has a site area of 4,171 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes excluding residential, godown and petrol station.

 

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 30,031 and 50,052 sq m.



Top
Smart City