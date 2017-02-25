Flat sizes monitored

The Government will closely monitor the sizes of residential flats and will take measures when necessary.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma made the comments after attending a radio programme today.

He said developers have supplied relatively small flats that cater to buyers who want to have less financial burden, adding supply is still balanced with various sizes.

Mr Ma quoted the completion figures of building units for 2016. The number of flats which are less than 400 sq ft is about 27% of the overall supply while those between 400 sq ft to 700 sq ft are still in the majority.

When asked if the Government is going to switch the mode of land sale from tender to auction as some land plots were sold at high prices, Mr Ma said both options have been adopted for a long time with openness and transparency.

He added the Government will look into the use of different options for individual plots.