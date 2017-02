The tender for an Ap Lei Chau residential site has been awarded to consortium Unicorn Bay, formed by Logan Property and KWG Property, on a 50-year land grant at a premium of over $16.8 billion.

The site is Ap Lei Chau Inland Lot No. 136 on Lee Nam Road.

The Lands Department said the site is 11,761 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes, excluding godown, hotel and petrol station.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 42,480 and 70,800 sq m.