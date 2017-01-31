New irrigation system saves water

Efficient watering: A planter using the Zero Irrigation System is built at Lung Yat Estate, Tuen Mun.

Efficient watering: A planter using the Zero Irrigation System is built at Lung Yat Estate, Tuen Mun.

The Housing Authority has explored a new system of irrigation with no potable water for planting areas in its new public housing projects.

This new method, the Zero Irrigation System, can help save fresh water and reduce storm water runoff.

It comprises special retention boxes put underneath the planting area. When rain falls, rainwater is first absorbed into the soil. Any excess is collected in the special retention boxes under the ground.

When the soil above dries, capillary action draws up water from the retention boxes to irrigate the plants in a self-sustaining cycle.

A 50 sq m planter was constructed at Lung Yat Estate, Tuen Mun, in 2013 as a trial. Throughout the two-year trial period, no manual watering was needed and the plants remained in good condition.

The trial resulted in saving 54.75 cubic meters per year in water consumption for that planter.

The authority said the system will be used more widely in suitable new planters depending on the circumstances of individual new public housing projects.

The system received the Merit Award (Research) under the Landscape Design Awards 2014 granted by the Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects and the Merit Award (Research & Planning Category) under the Green Building Award 2014 granted by the Hong Kong Green Building Council.