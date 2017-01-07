Construction material quality ensured

The Housing Authority makes sure the quality of public housing construction materials manufactured outside Hong Kong is up to standard, Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung said today.

Quality assurance measures include surveillance audit, in-process inspection, product testing, delivery verification, the Performance Assessment Scoring System for contractors and third party certification, he said.

He added such quality control on public housing building materials assumes the same importance as supervision of construction works on site.

Together with the authority’s members, Prof Cheung, also the Housing Authority Chairman, visited Guangdong today where most public housing construction materials are manufactured.

They inspected the manufacturing processes and quality control of power cables, LED lighting and timber doorsets in factories in Dongguan and Shenzhen.

The delegation visited factories in Shenzhen, Zhongshan and Foshan producing aluminium windows, lifts and precast concrete components yesterday.