Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

HK-SZ tech park meeting to be held

January 23, 2017

The first meeting for the development of the Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop will be held in February in Shenzhen.

 

The Innovation & Technology Bureau made the statement today in response to media enquiries.

 

The meeting of the Joint Task Force on the Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Loop was postponed as both sides could not identify a date in January.

 

A subsidiary company wholly-owned by the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation will be responsible for the park’s development.

 

The company’s board will comprise personnel from top-notch research institutions, enterprises and universities on the Mainland and overseas.

 

On the constitution of the board of directors, 40%, including the Chairman, will be nominated by the Hong Kong side, 30% by the Shenzhen side, and the remaining 30% jointly nominated by both sides.

 

The subsidiary company will report to the parent company’s board of directors and the Joint Task Force.

 

The Government will brief legislators on March 6 on an update of the project and explore ways to start the project as soon as possible.



Top
Smart City