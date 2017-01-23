HK-SZ tech park meeting to be held

The first meeting for the development of the Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop will be held in February in Shenzhen.

The Innovation & Technology Bureau made the statement today in response to media enquiries.

The meeting of the Joint Task Force on the Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Loop was postponed as both sides could not identify a date in January.

A subsidiary company wholly-owned by the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation will be responsible for the park’s development.

The company’s board will comprise personnel from top-notch research institutions, enterprises and universities on the Mainland and overseas.

On the constitution of the board of directors, 40%, including the Chairman, will be nominated by the Hong Kong side, 30% by the Shenzhen side, and the remaining 30% jointly nominated by both sides.

The subsidiary company will report to the parent company’s board of directors and the Joint Task Force.

The Government will brief legislators on March 6 on an update of the project and explore ways to start the project as soon as possible.