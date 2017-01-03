Tech park set for the Loop

Collaborative venture: Witnessed by Chief Executive CY Leung (back row, right), Chief Secretary Carrie Lam (front row, right) and the Vice Mayor of Shenzhen Municipality Ai Xuefeng (front row, left) sign the Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Developing the Lok Ma Chau Loop by Hong Kong & Shenzhen.

Hong Kong and Shenzhen will jointly develop an innovation and technology park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam and the Vice Mayor of Shenzhen Municipality Ai Xuefeng signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Developing the Lok Ma Chau Loop by Hong Kong & Shenzhen today.

Chief Executive CY Leung and Standing Committee Member of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Party Secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Mayor of Shenzhen Municipality Xu Qin witnessed the signing ceremony.

With a site area four times that of the Science Park, Mr Leung said the 87-hectare Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park will be the largest innovation and technology platform ever set up in Hong Kong.

The new park will be a key base for co-operation between the Mainland and Hong Kong in innovation and technology research.

It will attract top enterprises, research institutions and higher education institutes from Hong Kong, the Mainland and overseas.

The Hong Kong SAR Government will build the basic infrastructure in the loop.

The Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation will set up a subsidiary company to build the superstructure and operate the park.