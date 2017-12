Laboratory tests have confirmed the dead Black-faced Spoonbill found in the Wetland Park on December 21 was infected with the H5 virus.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department said today cleaning and disinfection has been enhanced in the area where the dead bird was found.

It reminded poultry farmers to boost measures against avian influenza.

People should avoid contact with wild birds and their droppings, and clean hands thoroughly after coming into contact with them.