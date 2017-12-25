Bird tests positive for H5N6

An Oriental magpie robin found in Tseung Kwan O has tested positive for the H5N6 virus, the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department said today.

Cleaning and disinfection have been stepped up at the venue on To Lok Road where the dead bird was found on December 21.

The department has reminded poultry farmers to boost measures to guard against avian influenza and it will continue its wild bird monitoring.

It also said people should avoid contact with wild birds, live poultry and their droppings, and to clean hands thoroughly after coming into contact with them.