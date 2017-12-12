Sophia Chan visits Tuen Mun

Convalescence centre: Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second left) visits the Providence Garden for Rehab in Tuen Mun.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visited Tuen Mun District today to inspect healthcare and rehabilitation facilities.

She visited the Providence Garden for Rehab, the first large-scale rehabilitation building complex in Hong Kong which opened in 2006.

It provides all-round rehabilitation services for people who used to have a mental illness, people with an intellectual disability and people with a severe physical handicap.

Prof Chan said the Government has formed the Advisory Committee on Mental Health to assist in developing policies, strategies and measures to enhance mental health services in Hong Kong.

Prof Chan then went to the General Out-patient Clinic and the Student Health Service Centre of Tuen Mun Clinic to inspect their daily operations.

She talked to users and listened to their views on the medical services provided in the district, and encouraged them to receive influenza vaccinations in preparation for the winter flu season.

Before concluding the visit, Prof Chan met members of the Tuen Mun District Council to discuss local healthcare and environmental hygiene issues.