Lau Kong-wah visits Tai Po

On campus: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (second left) visits China Holiness Church Living Spirit College in Tai Po.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Tai Po today.

He officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for an arts centre project.

The former Tai Po Government Secondary School is being revamped into an arts space for the community.

It will offer high-standard arts training and promote arts development in the district.

The facility is due for completion in the fourth quarter of next year.

Mr Lau then visited China Holiness Church Living Spirit College and toured its recreation and sports facilities.

The college has joined the Opening up School Facilities for Promotion of Sports Development Scheme.

The programme provides additional subsidies to public sector schools to encourage them to open their facilities to sports associations to promote a sporting culture.

Mr Lau also met Tai Po District Councillors and local organisations to discuss district issues.