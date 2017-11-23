Kevin Yeung visits Tai Po

School ceremony: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (right) presents certificates and awards to NT Heung Yee Kuk Tai Po District Secondary School graduates and students.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited Tai Po today to meet District Council members and school principals.

He met representatives of the Tai Po District Secondary School Heads Association, the Tai Po District Primary School Heads Association and the Tai Po School Liaison Committee.

He then officiated at a speech and prize presentation ceremony at the NT Heung Yee Kuk Tai Po District Secondary School.

Mr Yeung thanked the Heung Yee Kuk for considering the education needs of residents moving to Tai Po decades ago, as well as its donation of construction fees for the school's establishment.

He noted the school has opened a career and life planning resources centre and has designated career and life planning as a major concern of its development plan from 2015 to 2018.

Mr Yeung also visited the Tai Po District Council to meet its Chairman Cheung Hok-ming and other District Councillors to discuss local issues.