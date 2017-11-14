Lau Kong-wah tours Kowloon City

Arts upgrade: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (centre) inspects revitalisation work at the Cattle Depot in Kowloon City.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Kowloon City today to see the Cattle Depot and a youth dance studio, and meet District Councillors.

The rear portion of the depot, an artist village, is being revitalised under the Kowloon City District's Signature Project Scheme.

Works started late last year and include the construction of landscape and sitting-out areas themed on arts and culture, an amenity lawn area and an outdoor area.

The project will enhance the connections between To Kwa Wan, Kowloon City and the Kai Tak Development area, and provide residents with more public recreational space.

Mr Lau then visited the Project Dance Studio run by the Federation of Youth Groups' Jockey Club Farm Road Youth S.P.O.T.

The studio is a social enterprise which provides professional dance training, business startup and employment opportunities for young dance enthusiasts.

Mr Lau watched rehearsals and chatted with trainees to learn how they are gaining experience and pursuing their dreams with the help of industry professionals.

Mr Lau also met Kowloon City District Councillors to discuss local issues.