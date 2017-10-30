James Lau visits Kowloon City

Elderly artworks: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (second left) views the handicrafts made by the elderly at Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Cho Tong Social Service Building.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited Kowloon City District today to tour an environmentally friendly office, a social enterprise and other social service facilities.

Mr Lau first visited a green office of the Architectural Services Department to see how the office was converted from a storage space. It is the first government office in Hong Kong that has achieved Platinum Rating under BEAM Plus Interiors Accreditation.

To showcase the Government's support for sustainable development and promote green finance development, he said the administration is studying the issuance of green bonds in the next financial year to finance government green projects, including those that have achieved BEAM Plus accreditation.

Mr Lau then visited Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Cho Tong Social Service Building to learn about its facilities and services.

He also went to the Project Dance Studio, a social enterprise operated by the Jockey Club Farm Road Youth S.P.O.T. of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups to provide dance training and career opportunities to young people.

He viewed dance rehearsals and chatted with the young trainees there.

Mr Lau concluded his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss the development of Hong Kong's mobile payment, tax system and other issues.