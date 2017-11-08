Victoria Park stalls earn $12.9m

The 2018 Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair stall auction has raised almost $12.9 million compared to about $12.8 million the previous year.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department said a total of 473 stalls for the fair - 282 for dry goods, 180 for wet goods, eight for thematic goods and three for fast food - were up for bidding at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

Two dry goods stalls were withdrawn due to no bids. They will be let out on a first-come-first-served basis at a later date.

The three-day auction attracted about 1,820 participants.

Successful bid prices for dry goods stalls ranged from $13,920 to $76,200.