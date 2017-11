The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will put stalls at the 2018 Che Kung Festival Fair up for open auction on November 22.

The fair will be held on Chui Tin Street Soccer Pitch in Sha Tin from February 13 to March 2.

A total of 44 dry goods stalls and four wet goods stalls will be auctioned.

Opening prices for dry goods stalls are $4,520 while those for wet goods stalls are $1,080.

