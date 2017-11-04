CS launches youth scheme

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today launched the Life Buddies Mentoring Scheme, a cross-sectoral upward mobility campaign for young people.



The launch ceremony was attended by 500 representatives from participating government departments, public bodies, businesses and schools as well as the mentors and mentees.

The Commission on Poverty’s scheme provides early workplace exposure to youths from disadvantaged backgrounds, and encourages them to develop a vision for the future through the guidance of experienced mentors.

The scheme has 70 individual mentors from the community. Other mentors come from 44 institutions, five more than last year.

Forming 58 teams, they were matched with local secondary schools to launch a year of school-based activities.

The scheme also features workplace sessions during summer holiday, giving secondary school students hands-on experience in a real-life work setting where they can meet employees and watch them at work.

Noting the collaboration among the community, the Government as well as the business and education sectors is key to the success of the scheme, Mr Cheung said the Government will boost youth development in education, career pursuit and home ownership as well as their participation in politics and public policy discussion.

