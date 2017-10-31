Pilot youth scheme opens

Applications for the Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth opened today.

The scheme is open to people aged from 18 to 35.

Applicants must have a strong commitment to serving the community, a good understanding of government policies as well as good analytical and communication skills.

The self-nomination scheme is a Policy Address initiative to enhance youth participation in public policy discussion by appointing more young people to various government committees.

Eleven successful applicants will be appointed to the Action Committee Against Narcotics, the Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation, the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education, the Environmental Campaign Committee, and the Youth Development Commission which will be established in the first half of next year.

These five committees will be the first batch of government advisory bodies to recruit self-recommended young members.

Subject to the number of applications received, the Home Affairs Bureau expects the recruitment exercise to be completed in the first quarter of next year. Appointment procedures will be conducted later next year.

The application deadline is November 30.

Click here for details.