Works start on heritage trail

The Sai Kung District Council and Sai Kung District Office held a ceremony today to start construction of the Tseung Kwan O Heritage Hiking Trail and the Heritage Information Centre.

The project is under the Signature Project Scheme, an initiative in the 2013 Policy Address.

The former Tiu Keng Leng Police Station on Po Lam Road South will be refurbished into the Heritage Information Centre, while the station’s former staff quarters will be converted into a hostel.

Popular hiking spot Duckling Hill will be connected to Section 3 of the Wilson Trail, the historical Mau Wu Shan Observation Post and the information centre, to become the Heritage Hiking Trail.

A permanent public toilet will also be built at Duckling Hill.

The project will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.