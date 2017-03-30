Sharp Island Pier to be rebuilt

Sharp focus: Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung (centre) starts the reconstruction of Sharp Island Pier.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung today kicked off a project to reconstruct Sharp Island Pier in Sai Kung.

The pier overhaul is one of the two projects endorsed by the Sai Kung District Council under the Signature Project Scheme announced in the 2013 Policy Address to help District Councils launch large-scale projects to address district needs.

The pier berth will be lengthened and deepened, allowing larger vessels to dock and solving berthing problems.

The project is scheduled for completion next year.

Temporary berthing facilities will be provided nearby during construction.

Mrs Fung said the new pier will provide more convenience to visitors and boost the local economy.