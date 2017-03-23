Meat import ban to remain in force

The import ban on all Brazilian frozen and chilled meat will remain in force until the sources of problematic meat are confirmed.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to reporters today, saying the Government is liaising with Brazilian authorities to ascertain whether the food safety investigation should be confined to the 21 companies identified earlier.

"At this moment, we are still unsure if more suppliers are involved," he said, adding the Government will consider adjusting the ban after it gets proof it is safe to so.

Whether to recall imported meat also depends on the data collected, he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Food Safety said 27 meat samples tested since March 21 for meat deterioration and other food safety indicators have been satisfactory.