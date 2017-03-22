Press here to Skip to the main content
Brazil contacted in meat inquiry

March 22, 2017

The Centre for Food Safety is liaising with Brazilian authorities to get more information on the problematic meat from Brazil before deciding whether a recall is necessary.

 

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man told reporters today 21 Brazilian companies have been identified regarding reports on problematic meats.

 

Five have imported products to Hong Kong. However, the centre does not yet know the type of meat tainted or which batches are involved.

 

The centre yesterday imposed a ban on all Brazilian frozen and chilled meat, and strengthened surveillance at import level.

 

Mr Ko said inspections at retail level will also be strengthened from today.

 

A recall will depend on the data provided by Brazilian authorities and inspection results, he added.



