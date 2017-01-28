New Year fair sites cleared

Clean team: Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man (second right) and Director of Food & Environmental Hygiene Vivian Lau (right) support cleaning staff at Victoria Park.

An estimated 365 tonnes of refuse has been collected from 15 Lunar New Year fair sites throughout Hong Kong, a drop of 82 tonnes on last year, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department says.

About 99 tonnes was collected in Victoria Park, about 33 tonnes less than last year.

The department collected waste wood at four fairs this year, sending 6.7 tonnes of wooden planks to the EcoPark for recycling.

The department also gathered more than 1,000 unsold pots of flowers and plants donated by fair vendors and delivered them to 201 elderly and residential homes and eight public hospitals.