Get set for a rosy Year of the Rooster!

As the Year of the Rooster approaches, people are busy stocking up on sweets, red couplets and sweet puddings to prepare for relatives’ homecoming.

With a festive spirit pervading the city, shoppers flock to Chinese New Year fairs to buy lucky blossoms and plants to decorate their homes.

Bracing the crowds, bargain hunters lap up rooster-themed bric-a-brac at the stalls.

The New Year market in Victoria Park, the largest in town, offers a wide array of items including flowers, food and trendy products designed by students.

The news.gov.hk team would like to wish everyone good health and prosperity in the Year of the Rooster.