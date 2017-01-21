Press here to Skip to the main content
Sports ground study conducted

January 21, 2017

The consultation on the redevelopment of Wan Chai Sports Ground has been conducted, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah says.

 

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Mr Lau said a concrete timetable has yet been made on Wan Chai Sports Ground's redevelopment as the plan is still at a preliminary stage.

 

The Home Affairs Bureau will assess the plan's impact on the sports sector once a proposal from the Trade Development Council is released and stakeholders' views are collected, he added.



