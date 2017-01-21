Sports ground study conducted

The consultation on the redevelopment of Wan Chai Sports Ground has been conducted, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah says.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Mr Lau said a concrete timetable has yet been made on Wan Chai Sports Ground's redevelopment as the plan is still at a preliminary stage.

The Home Affairs Bureau will assess the plan's impact on the sports sector once a proposal from the Trade Development Council is released and stakeholders' views are collected, he added.