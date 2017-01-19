Sports ground revamp beneficial

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So says the proposal to redevelop the Wan Chai Sports Ground site will alleviate Hong Kong's shortfall in convention and exhibition venues.

In his 2017 Policy Address, Chief Executive CY Leung proposed using the site for comprehensive development in 2019 at the earliest.

Elaborating on the Policy Address today, Mr So said the proposal is timely as a consultancy study found that by 2028 there will be a shortfall of about 130,000 sq m of convention and exhibition venues at peak periods.

He dismissed suggestions the proposal means the Government does not attach importance to sport development.

"You heard from the Chief Executive yesterday, the significant amount of resources that we are pouring into providing sports facilities.

"The Wan Chai Sports Ground, in the whole scheme of things, provides us the opportunity to really maximise the usage of the land.

"This development has two elements, one is for the exhibition and convention space that will be provided in this new development.

"Secondly, there is also the provision of really up and coming, really a niche kind of sport activities, providing a more diversified portfolio for our citizens in Hong Kong to really enjoy.

"I find it complementary in the provision of sports facilities in Hong Kong. The whole spectrum of sports facilities to be provided in the future is really comprehensive."