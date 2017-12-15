Smart city plan unveiled

The Government today released the Smart City Blueprint for Hong Kong with a vision to build Hong Kong into a world-class smart city.

It maps out development plans for the next five years to enhance the effectiveness of city management and improve people's quality of living and Hong Kong's attractiveness and sustainability by making use of innovation and technology.

It lists strategies and initiatives in six major areas - smart mobility, smart living, smart environment, smart people, smart government and smart economy.

The Government will consider appropriate implementation models, including public-private partnership, for smart city projects.

New technology solutions will also be tested in a smart region living lab.

The Steering Committee on Innovation & Technology chaired by the Chief Executive has started operation to steer development of I&T and smart city projects.

A Smart City Office will be set up in the Innovation & Technology Bureau to take charge of the overall co-ordination and monitoring of the progress and effectiveness of smart city projects.

The Government will also review from time to time the effectiveness of work and introduce new measures to bring in more I&T applications to Hong Kong.

Speaking at the smart city press conference, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said the Government will provide an eID for citizens, which can ensure secure access to online transactions and services provided by public and private organisations using a single digital identity and authentication.

A pilot Multi-functional Smart Lampposts Scheme will also be put in place.

"Four-hundred smart lampposts will be installed at four urban locations, i.e. Causeway Bay/Wan Chai, Central/Admiralty, Tsim Sha Tsui and Kwun Tong.

"Equipped with sensors, data networks and related digital facilities, the smart lampposts can enhance city management through collection of real-time city data like weather, environment, transportation and crowd flow.

"They can also provide information and services such as Wi-Fi, future 5G networks and district information."

The Government will revamp its cloud infrastructure platform, update the technology and the related standards and structures.

"We will build a new government big data analytics platform to enhance operation efficiency and e-Government services through big data resource sharing with the aid of artificial intelligence," he added.

A dedicated portal of the Smart City Blueprint for Hong Kong has been set up.

Click here for the full plan.