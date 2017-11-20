Smart city programme launched

Smart skills: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (left) and the Polytechnic University President Prof Timothy Tong launch the Smart City Project Programme 2017-18.

The Smart City Project Programme 2017-18 was launched today to enhance students' understanding of a smart city and develop their interest in learning more about the subject.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said as it is a global trend for modern cities to move towards becoming smart cities, it is necessary to grasp opportunities to develop Hong Kong into a world-class smart city.

He added the programme helps students apply knowledge and skills from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and suggest innovative ideas on smart city development.

The programme consists of three categories: primary, junior secondary and senior secondary.

Participating students are invited to conduct smart city project studies, with the programme including study trips to smart cities, day camps and summer camps on STEM education, and other activities for students and teachers.

Teams with projects awarded as "commendable" and "outstanding" will be invited to join a project exhibition in early July.

The programme was organised by the Education Bureau and supported by government departments, universities, professional associations and non-government organisations.

